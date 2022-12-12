1992 Bombay Riots: Police Arrests Absconding Accused

Mumbai Police on Sunday caught an absconding accused of 1992 riot who had been on the run for the last 18 years.

The accused has been identified as Tabraiz Azim Khan and was arrested near bus depot in Dindoshi.

The area police informed that, Khan was among the nine accused who was wanted in the 1992 riots case and charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

It may be mentioned that a communal riots had broke out in December 1992 in Bombay resulting in the death of several people and loss of properties. It was followed by 1993 bomb blast in several parts of the city.

A chargesheet was filed in the year 2004 and a sessions court issued a warrant against the absconding accused.