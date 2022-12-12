Assam: 1,179 Bru Militants Surrender in Hailakandi

As many as 1,179 Bru militants belonging to two banned outfits surrendered on Monday in Assam’s Hailakandi district.

The insurgents belonged to the United Democratic Liberation Front of Barak Valley (UDLF-BV) and Bru Revolutionary Army of Union (BRAU) and they laid down at least 350 firearms, including 18 AK series rifles, M16 rifles and over 400 cartridges.

Additional Director General of Police (Special Branch) said, “The peace process with these two groups had been underway since 2017. There were some differences but under the guidance of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, we could convince them to come to the negotiating table.”