Border Dispute: Meghalaya to Lose 66 Acres of Land to Assam

Opposition Chief Whip of Meghalaya George B Lyngdoh has alleged that the state government has given away 66 acres of land in Ri-Bhoi district to Assam.

The land was given as part of a settlement signed between the two states to resolve the border dispute.

He said that the two governments have neither stuck to the five parameters nor the historical background and ethnicity in Khanapara. He also wondered if people will accept this settlement or not since “we have given away our front yard and our gateway to Assam”.

Lyngdoh also cited helplessness over the fact that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) has already been signed between the two chief ministers.

Leader of the Opposition Mukul Sangma has also cautioned the BJP-backed Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government in the state not to be in a hurry in finalizing the MoU to resolve the 12 areas of difference with Assam.

Meghalaya and Assam had signed an MoU on January 29 to resolve the border dispute in six locations, namely Tarabari, Gizang, Hahim, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pillangkata and Ratacherra.

It was sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs for further examination.

