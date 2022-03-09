Charge Sheets Filed Against Creators Of Bulli Bai & Sulli Deals

Delhi Police filed charge sheet against two accused Aumkareshwar Thakur and Neeraj Bishnoi on Tuesday in the case related to running ‘Sulli Deals’ and ‘Bulli Bai’ mobile applications that auctioned Muslim women virtually.

The creator of Sulli Deals app, Aumkareshwar Thakur was arrested by Delhi Police on January 8 this year and a charge sheet against him has been filed under sections 153A, 153B, 354A(3) IPC r/w 66, 67 IT Act, reported ANI quoting police sources.

On the other hand, Neeraj Bishnoi, resident of Assam’s Jorhat and a B. Tech student, was arrested in connection with the Bulli Bai app case on January 6. Police said that the charge sheet against him has been filed under sections 153A, 153B, 354A, 509 IPC r/w 66, 67 IT Act.