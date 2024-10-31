BPL Group Founder TPG Nambiar Passes Away

T P Gopalan Nambiar, the founder of India's prominent BPL Group, passed away on Thursday at the age of 94, family sources confirmed. Nambiar, affectionately known as TPG, had been unwell for some time and passed away at home at approximately 10:15 a.m., according to a family member’s statement to PTI.
A pioneering figure in the Indian electronics industry, Nambiar established BPL Group, which became a household name in consumer electronics. He was also the father-in-law of BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa paid tribute to Nambiar on social media, expressing deep sorrow over his passing. “Saddened by the passing of Shri TPG Nambiar, founder of the iconic BPL brand, who has been a close acquaintance for a long time,” Yediyurappa wrote on ‘X.’ He further added, “Shri Nambiar’s enormous contributions and legacy will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones.”