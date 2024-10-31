BPL Group Founder TPG Nambiar Passes Away

Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa paid tribute to Nambiar on social media, expressing deep sorrow over his passing. “Saddened by the passing of Shri TPG Nambiar, founder of the iconic BPL brand, who has been a close acquaintance for a long time,” Yediyurappa wrote on ‘X.’ He further added, “Shri Nambiar’s enormous contributions and legacy will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones.”