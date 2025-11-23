Brahmaputra Braves Clinch Victory at Rhino Cup Cricket Tournament 2025 in Haryana

The Rhino Cup Cricket Tournament 2025, organised by The Rhino Club, concluded in Haryana with a vibrant closing ceremony celebrating four weeks of thrilling cricket, North East heritage, and community spirit. The 2025 edition culminated in a high-octane final between Brahmaputra Braves and Bordoisila Blasters, leaving fans and participants spellbound.

The ceremony began with a cultural showcase honouring the unity and identity of the North East, invoking the spirit of icons like Zubeen Garg, and celebrating symbols such as the Kaziranga Rhino and the Brahmaputra River. Organisers expressed gratitude to Oil India Limited, the primary sponsor, and Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) as co-sponsor for their continued support, while Pratidin Times, the official media partner, was acknowledged for extensive coverage.

A highlight of the evening was the launch of “The Rhino Chronicle”, a special magazine documenting the club’s journey, achievements, and community initiatives. Messages of appreciation were received from dignitaries, including:

Shri Sarbananda Sonowal , Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Government of India

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma , Chief Minister of Assam

Shri Taranga Gogoi , Chairman, Assam State Youth Commission

Smt. Smitakshi B. Goswami, Director, Pratidin Media Network

These messages lauded The Rhino Club for fostering unity, promoting fitness, and strengthening bonds among the North East diaspora.

Tournament Highlights

The 2025 Rhino Cup featured 34 matches, producing over 11,000 runs, 499 wickets, 500+ sixes, 1,000+ fours, 7 centuries, 41 fifties, 13 century partnerships, and 46 fifty-run stands. In the semifinals, Brahmaputra Braves defeated Lachit Warriors, while Bordoisila Blasters overcame Luitporiya XI, setting the stage for a thrilling final.

Final Showdown

In the grand finale, Bordoisila Blasters batted first, posting 168/8, with Biplab Rabha scoring a crucial 42 runs. For the Braves, bowlers Nirmal, Dhirtyraj, and Somdeb each claimed two wickets, keeping the contest alive. The chase was tense, with wickets falling at regular intervals. With 17 runs required off the final over, the last-wicket pair, Deba and Dhirtyraj, delivered a heroic stand to secure a remarkable victory for the Brahmaputra Braves, crowning them Rhino Cup Champions 2025.

Awards & Individual Achievements

Fighter of the Match: Biplab Rabha

Man of the Match: Dhirtyraj

Best Batsman of the Tournament: Nayanjyoti Deka (317 runs, Luitporiya XI)

Best Bowler of the Tournament: Somdev Sahani (13 wickets, Brahmaputra Braves)

Best Fielder of the Tournament: Sauvik Sarma (20 dismissals, Bordoisila Blasters)

Most Valuable Player: Somdev Sahani (13 wickets, 211 runs, Brahmaputra Braves)

Rhino Ratna Award: Mayur Bora (139 runs, 12 wickets, Bordoisila Blasters)

Fair Play Award: Team Assam Bhavan

The organisers extended appreciation to all teams, volunteers, sponsors, and supporters for making the 2025 edition a resounding success. The ceremony concluded with a powerful message of unity, pride, and community spirit, marking the Rhino Cup Cricket Tournament 2025 as a celebration of sportsmanship, culture, and identity.

