Jansen, Muthusamy Punish India as South Africa Post 489 in Guwahati Test

A maiden century from Senuran Muthusamy and a blistering 93 by Marco Jansen powered South Africa to a commanding first-innings total of 489, placing them firmly in control of the Guwahati Test and on course for a potential series win. No visiting side has ever lost a Test in India after posting such a score—an ominous sign for the hosts, who risk suffering only their second home series defeat in 12 months after enjoying an uninterrupted 12-year dominance.

When play resumed on Day 2 at an overnight 247 for 6, India would have fancied restricting South Africa under 350. But a gritty partnership between Muthusamy and Kyle Verreynne first stabilised the innings, and Jansen’s counterattacking masterclass later blew the match wide open.

Muthusamy’s Grit, Jansen’s Carnage

The conditions eased considerably compared to Day 1, with the surface losing its early moisture and turning into a batter-friendly pitch. South Africa seized that opportunity, frustrating India through nearly 40 overs without offering any real chances. The lone bright moment came when Jadeja thought he had trapped Muthusamy LBW, only for UltraEdge to overturn it.

Muthusamy looked unshakable, playing just 13 false shots across a disciplined 205-ball stay, bringing up his first Test hundred with calm precision. Once Verreynne fell advancing down the track to Jadeja, Muthusamy accelerated, adding 43 off his next 47 deliveries.

Jansen announced himself with a no-look six off Jadeja, then launched an assault featuring seven sixes—the highest by any batter against India on Indian soil. His 97-run stand with Muthusamy came in just 17.4 overs and swung momentum violently.

India Helpless as Pressure Mounts

India’s bowlers ran out of ideas, alternating between spin and short-ball hazards. Siraj eventually ended Muthusamy’s stay right after tea with a top-edge, but Jansen continued the punishment, pulling and hooking with ease and repeatedly clearing the infield.

He fell agonisingly short of a century, chopping on to Kuldeep Yadav while trying to follow a wrong’un. His disappointment was visible as he walked off the field, having missed what would have been a career-defining hundred. Kuldeep claimed four wickets, Jadeja, Bumrah, and Siraj two each.

South Africa’s tail pushed the score to 489, forcing India to endure over 150 overs in the field, something that has happened only four times since 2016.

India Stare at Steep Climb

India faced a brief but tense 4.1 overs before bad light stopped play. With limited playing time left—Guwahati has repeatedly fallen short of full-day overs due to fading light—South Africa’s hopes of retaining their series lead now look increasingly strong.

Exhausted Indian bodies, mentally worn and physically drained, now stand at the beginning of a tough road, needing a massive batting response to stay alive in the series.