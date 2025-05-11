BrahMos Facility Marks Milestone for India’s Aatmanirbharta in Defense, Says Rajnath Singh

India’s defense capabilities were on full display today as Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh inaugurated the BrahMos Integration and Testing Facility Centre in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. During his address, Singh described Operation Sindoor not just as a military action, but a symbol of India’s political, social, and strategic willpower.

The operation, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, was portrayed as a demonstration of India's strong commitment to counter-terrorism. Singh emphasized that it was a clear message to those who perpetuate terrorism, asserting that even beyond India’s borders, no place would be safe for terrorists.

“Through surgical strikes after Uri, airstrikes after Pulwama, and multiple strikes after Pahalgam, the world has witnessed India’s resolve,” Singh stated. He further explained that while the operation was focused on eliminating terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), innocent civilians were not targeted, underscoring India’s restraint.

The BrahMos Integration and Testing Facility, which will serve as a vital part of India’s defense self-reliance efforts, is expected to boost the country's defense manufacturing sector, contributing significantly to both employment and economic development in the region. The center is part of India’s growing commitment to strengthening defense capabilities and is expected to generate substantial direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Speaking about the importance of the facility, Singh noted that BrahMos, a supersonic cruise missile, is a symbol of India's technological prowess and military might. The missile is a joint venture between India and Russia and has become a key part of India’s defense strategy.

The Uttar Pradesh Defense Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) is also witnessing rapid growth, with 180 MoUs signed for an investment of Rs 34,000 crore. This initiative is expected to make the state a hub for defense production and exports.

In addition to boosting defense infrastructure, the BrahMos facility will play a crucial role in skill development, training hundreds of engineers and technicians. The project is expected to create over 500 direct jobs and 1,000 indirect jobs, reflecting the growing importance of Uttar Pradesh as a defense manufacturing hub.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh for making Lucknow a key player in India’s defense manufacturing efforts. He praised the state’s defense manufacturing initiatives, which are progressing rapidly under the UPDIC.

The BrahMos Integration and Testing Facility, located on a 200-acre site, will serve as the center for the integration of key missile components, including boosters, avionics, propellants, and ramjet engines. The Rs 300 crore facility is designed to foster skill development, improve industrialization, and reduce migration for employment opportunities in the region.

As part of the inauguration, five newly selected trainees for the facility were felicitated, marking a significant step toward making Uttar Pradesh a leader in defense production. The event was attended by several key officials, including Deputy Chief Ministers, Chief Secretary, and senior representatives from the central and state governments.

