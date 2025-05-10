India Trashes Pakistan’s False Claims, Confirms Major Damage to Four Pakistani Airbases

The Ministry of Defence on Friday firmly rejected Pakistan's recent propaganda, calling it "completely baseless and misleading." In a joint press conference addressed by the Chiefs of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, India clarified that none of its key defence installations have been damaged and that the country remains fully prepared to protect its sovereignty.

Responding to Pakistan’s claims of destroying India’s S-400 defence system and damaging airbases in Jammu, Pathankot, and Bathinda, the Indian military leadership stated, “These allegations are entirely false. All our infrastructure, including airbases and military camps, is safe and operational.”

The Defence Ministry also confirmed that in India’s retaliatory operations, four major Pakistani airbases—Skardu, Jacobabad, Sargodha, and Bholari—suffered significant damage. “Pakistan’s offensive capabilities and key defence systems have been critically weakened,” said Defence spokesperson Sofia Qureshi. She added that the Indian strikes caused considerable losses to Pakistan’s air defence and radar systems.

The Ministry further condemned Pakistan’s claim that India targeted a mosque during the operation. “This is a complete lie, aimed at creating misinformation and manipulating global opinion,” Qureshi said.

Reaffirming India’s preparedness, the defence chiefs declared, “The Indian Armed Forces are fully ready to safeguard the nation’s territorial integrity. Any threat will be met with a strong and decisive response.”

