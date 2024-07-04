Uttar Pradesh Police Arrest Six in Hathras Stampede Case After Satsang Tragedy

In the aftermath of the tragic stampede in Hathras following a satsang, the Uttar Pradesh Police have taken swift action, arresting six individuals linked to the organizing committee of the event. The stampede occurred after a satsang conducted by preacher Narayan Sakaar Hari, also known as 'Bhole Baba', resulting in the deaths of 121 people, predominantly women, and injuring 31 others.
Aligarh Inspector General Shalabh Mathur confirmed the arrests, stating that the individuals apprehended, including four men and two women, had roles as 'Sevadars' in organizing the event.
The main accused identified in the FIR is 'Mukhya sevadar' Dev Prakash Madhukar, for whom the police have announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to his arrest. Efforts are underway to secure a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) for Madhukar.
Additionally, authorities are considering questioning 'Bhole Baba', although his name does not currently appear in the FIR. Police teams are actively gathering information on Narayan Sakaar Hari's background, including investigating potential criminal records in cities associated with him.
The arrests and ongoing investigation underscore the severity of the incident and the police's commitment to holding accountable those responsible for the tragic stampede.