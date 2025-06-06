Brazen Daylight Shooting in Ferozepur Leaves 1 Dead; Captured on Camera

In a shocking incident that unfolded in broad daylight on Thursday, 28-year-old Ashu Monga was shot dead by three masked assailants near Makhu Gate on Ferozepur’s Circular Road. The brazen attack, which took place just 300 metres from Dev Samaj College for Women and outside a local café, has raised serious concerns about public safety in the city.

According to eyewitnesses, Monga, a father to a one-year-old daughter, was inside a tattoo shop when the attackers arrived. The trio, wearing masks, opened fire indiscriminately. One of them, dressed in a yellow T-shirt, was seen brandishing pistols in both hands and firing with apparent impunity.

Disturbing footage of the incident was captured on mobile phones by bystanders and later circulated on social media. In one of the videos, an assailant is seen returning to pick up a magazine that had fallen from his weapon during the escape.

Ferozepur Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh confirmed that the shooting was not related to any gang rivalry. Preliminary investigations suggest that the assailants were known to Ashu and that a personal dispute had escalated into violence.

Police have launched a manhunt to identify and apprehend the suspects. A murder case has been registered, and further investigation is underway based on statements from the victim’s family.

