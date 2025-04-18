US: Two Killed, Five Injured in Deadly Shooting at Florida State University

A shooting incident near the student union at Florida State University (FSU) on Thursday (local time) resulted in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to five others.

According to reports, the gunman, identified as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, opened fire on students before being shot by police after failing to comply with their commands. Ikner, the son of a Leon County Sheriff’s Deputy, is currently hospitalised.

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell stated during a press conference that there is no indication the suspect fired at officers. “The suspect did not comply with commands and was subsequently shot by officers,” he said.

Leon County Sheriff Walter A. McNeil confirmed the suspect’s identity and revealed that Ikner had access to one of his mother’s firearms. A handgun was recovered at the scene, while a shotgun was found inside the Student Union. Another firearm was discovered in the suspect’s vehicle.

“Unfortunately, her son had access to one of her weapons and that was one of the weapons found at the scene,” McNeil said. Authorities are continuing the investigation into how the weapons were accessed and whether additional firearms may be involved.

Describing the incident as a “tragic day,” Florida State University President Richard McCullough said, “We’re absolutely heartbroken by the violence that occurred on our campus earlier today.”

In the wake of the shooting, the university has cancelled all classes, events, and business operations through Friday. Essential employees have been instructed to consult with their supervisors. All athletic events scheduled in Tallahassee over the weekend have also been cancelled.

US President Donald Trump said he had been briefed on the situation. “I’ve been briefed on the Florida State University, Tallahassee, active shooting... It’s a shame. Horrible thing, horrible that things like this take place,” he told reporters at the White House.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed in a statement that the administration is closely monitoring the developments.

