Breaking: 2 Dead In Cloud Burst Near Amarnath Cave

At least two people are feared dead after a cloud burst in the lower reaches of Amarnath cave at around 5.30 pm on Friday.

According to reports, both the deceased were pilgrims who had come to the Amarnath Yatra.

Meanwhile, rescue operations have been initiated in the region and is being undertaken by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other associated agencies, reported ANI.

The joint police control room in Pahalgam stated that further details are awaited.