Breaking: 2 Dead In Cloud Burst Near Amarnath Cave
Two pilgrims feared dead after cloud burst in Amarnath cave | Image: Screengrab from video on Twitter/ ANI
National

Breaking: 2 Dead In Cloud Burst Near Amarnath Cave

According to reports, both the deceased were pilgrims who had come to the Amarnath Yatra.
Pratidin Bureau

At least two people are feared dead after a cloud burst in the lower reaches of Amarnath cave at around 5.30 pm on Friday.

According to reports, both the deceased were pilgrims who had come to the Amarnath Yatra.

Meanwhile, rescue operations have been initiated in the region and is being undertaken by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other associated agencies, reported ANI.

The joint police control room in Pahalgam stated that further details are awaited.

Also Read
Tripura CM Manik Saha Takes Oath As Member Of State Assembly
Amarnath Yatra
Cloud Burst

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com