Tripura CM Manik Saha Takes Oath As Member Of State Assembly

The Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha was sworn in as a member of the Tripura legislative assembly on Friday.

Saha had been elected to the state assembly after the by-polls held on June 23 in Tripura.

The speaker of the Tripura assembly, Ratan Chajraborty administered the oath of office and secrecy to the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, CM Saha resigned from the Rajya Sabha on Monday ahead of his swearing in.

Taking to Twitter, the Tripura CM wrote, “Took oath as a Member of Tripura Legislative Assembly, today. With the help of colleagues in the house and under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we will definitely take forward the development works of the state.”

Having contested the elections for the first time in his three-decade-long political career, the former Congress leader Saha won from the Town Bordowali assembly constituency.