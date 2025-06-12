BREAKING: Air India Flight Crash; Two Manipur Woman Amongst Cabin Crew

Two young women from the Northeast, Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam and Lamnunthen Singson—both believed to be natives of Manipur—were among the cabin crew on board the ill-fated Air India Flight AI171 that crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on Thursday. Their presence among the crew has sent shockwaves across the Northeast, as their condition remains unconfirmed amid ongoing rescue operations

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, carrying 242 passengers and crew, was bound for London when it went down in the Meghaninagar IGP Complex area. In a tragic turn, the aircraft crashed into the boys’ hostel of BJ Medical College, injuring 11 MBBS students, local authorities reported.

Emergency services, including firefighters and police, rushed to the scene and sealed off the area. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has activated a control room and issued helpline numbers: 011-24610843 and 9650391859.