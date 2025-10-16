BREAKING: All Gujarat Ministers Resign Except CM Patel Ahead of Cabinet Reshuffle

In a dramatic political move, all ministers of the Gujarat government have resigned ahead of a major cabinet reshuffle scheduled for Friday, leaving Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel as the sole remaining member of the current lineup. Sources indicate that while seven to ten ministers may be retained, the majority of positions are set to be filled with fresh faces, signaling a significant realignment ahead of upcoming political challenges.

The current cabinet of 16 members is expected to expand to 26, with the resignations of those being re-inducted reportedly not being forwarded to the Governor. Chief Minister Patel is scheduled to meet Governor Acharya Devvrat later tonight to formally submit the resignations.

The new cabinet will be sworn in at 11:30 am on Friday at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda.

The move comes after a high-profile meeting at the Chief Minister’s residence on Thursday evening, attended by BJP national general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal and CM Patel. Sources said each minister was called in individually to be informed of the central leadership’s decision before submitting their resignations.

Party insiders highlighted that Gujarat BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma played a key role in coordinating the resignations and communicating the leadership’s plan. The reshuffle is being seen as a strategic effort by the BJP to inject new energy into the state government, while balancing caste and regional representation ahead of the next electoral cycle.

With this bold overhaul, Gujarat’s political landscape is poised for a fresh chapter, as the BJP seeks to strengthen its organisational structure and prepare for upcoming challenges.

