Union HM Amit Shah Meets BPF, UPPL Leaders in Delhi Amid BJP Alliance Uncertainty

On Wednesday in Delhi, BTR Council Chief Executive Hagrama Mohilary met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Following this, Amit Shah held a separate meeting with UPPL President Pramod Boro.

Reports indicate that the BJP is closely observing the evolving political dynamics between the UPPL and BPF. BPF leader Hagrama Mohilary had earlier stated that if the BPF remains in an NDA alliance with the BJP, the UPPL cannot be part of it, and conversely, if the UPPL joins the NDA with the BJP, the BPF will not participate.

The 15 BTR constituencies will play a pivotal role in the upcoming 26-seat Assam Legislative Assembly elections, making these developments highly significant in the regional political landscape.

The fact that Amit Shah met leaders of both the BPF and UPPL on the same day has raised questions about the BJP’s alliance strategy in the Bodoland Territorial Region. The meetings could indicate uncertainty within the BJP over which party to support in the upcoming elections, as it weighs its options in the key 15 BTR constituencies.

Also Read: BJP’s Bijit Gwra Narzary Set to Be BTC Deputy Speaker: Mohilary