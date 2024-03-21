BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal Arrested!

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on Thursday by the Enforecement Directorate (ED) in connection with money laundering charges associated with the excise policy case.
This comes after the Delhi High Court today refused to grant any interim protection from coercive action to Kejriwal.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor had been evading summons from the ED for questioning regarding the matter.
According to sources, the legal team is making an attempt to seek an urgent listing and hearing on the matter.
Meanwhile, AAP workers staged a protest outside the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The ED team is present at Arvind Kejriwal's residence for questioning, sources said.
Speaking on the matter, AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "....The central government is using all its clout to finish off a small party (AAP) that has just arrived. I am saying again that they can arrest Arvind Kejriwal, but not his idea and mindset. The more you show atrocities against him, the more his (Arvind Kejriwal) idea will spread all across the colony..."