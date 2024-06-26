BREAKING: BJP's Om Birla Elected as Speaker of 18th Lok Sabha

BJP MP Om Birla has been elected as the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha.
The NDA candidate was poised to retain the Speaker’s post as the numbers were in favor of the ruling coalition.
After being elected, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, LoP Rahul Gandhi and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accompanied Om Birla to the Chair.
PM Modi moved the motion for the election of Birla as the Speaker. The motion was seconded by senior BJP leaders and its allies such as TDP, JDU, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Chirag Paswan's LJP.
PM Modi extended his best wishes to Birla saying, “Respected Speaker, it is the good fortune of the House that you are occupying this Chair for the second time. I congratulate you and the entire House.”
This election for the Lok Sabha Speaker’s post came after the BJP-led NDA government and the Congress-led INDIA opposition failed to reach a consensus. The contest saw BJP’s Om Birla, a three-time MP from Kota, Rajasthan, face off against Congress’ Kodikunnil Suresh, an eight-term parliamentarian from Mavelikara, Kerala. Suresh holds the distinction of being the longest-serving parliamentarian in the 18th Lok Sabha.