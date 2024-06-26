BREAKING: BJP's Om Birla Elected as Speaker of 18th Lok Sabha

This election for the Lok Sabha Speaker’s post came after the BJP-led NDA government and the Congress-led INDIA opposition failed to reach a consensus. The contest saw BJP’s Om Birla, a three-time MP from Kota, Rajasthan, face off against Congress’ Kodikunnil Suresh, an eight-term parliamentarian from Mavelikara, Kerala. Suresh holds the distinction of being the longest-serving parliamentarian in the 18th Lok Sabha.