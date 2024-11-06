National

BREAKING: Entire Himachal Pradesh Congress Unit Dissolved

According to a letter issued by the AICC on Wednesday, the entire state units of the PCC, District Presidents and Block Congress Committees of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee have been dissolved with immediate effect.


The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has decided to dissolve the entire state unit of Himachal Pradesh with immediate effect.

According to a letter issued by the AICC on Wednesday, the entire state units of the PCC, District Presidents and Block Congress Committees of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee have been dissolved with immediate effect.

The notice issued by the AICC read, “Hon'ble Congress President has approved the proposal to dissolve the entire state unit of the PCC, District Presidents and Block Congress Committees of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect.”

The introduction of a policy in Himachal Pradesh in September this year, which made all eatery owners compulsorily display their names, sparked a division within the Congress party. Reportedly, several members expressed their disappointment with Minister Vikramaditya Singh, who is considered the mastermind behind the order. This generated comments from the party high command in Delhi and leaders from other states like Chhattisgarh.

