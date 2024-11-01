“Congress's Promises are Just Empty Words”: PM Modi

The Prime Minister's comments came on the heels of Kharge’s public admonishment of the Karnataka government, where Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar suggested a review of one of the government’s five key guarantees. “You promised five guarantees in Karnataka. Inspired by you, we made a promise of five guarantees in Maharashtra. Today, you mentioned that you would cancel one of those guarantees. It seems like you don't all read the newspapers, but I do, so I'm telling you this,” Kharge stated at a press conference attended by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.