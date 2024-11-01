“Congress's Promises are Just Empty Words”: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fierce critique of the Congress Party on Friday, targeting its chief Mallikarjun Kharge's recent remarks about making only "fiscally doable" promises.
Modi asserted that Congress is facing the consequences of its history of empty promises, emphasizing that while making unrealistic commitments is easy, fulfilling them is a daunting challenge.
“The Congress Party is realizing the hard way that making unreal promises is easy but implementing them properly is tough or impossible. Campaign after campaign, they assure the people with promises they know they will never be able to deliver. Now, they stand badly exposed in front of the public!” Modi quoted in a post on X.
The Prime Minister's comments came on the heels of Kharge’s public admonishment of the Karnataka government, where Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar suggested a review of one of the government’s five key guarantees. “You promised five guarantees in Karnataka. Inspired by you, we made a promise of five guarantees in Maharashtra. Today, you mentioned that you would cancel one of those guarantees. It seems like you don't all read the newspapers, but I do, so I'm telling you this,” Kharge stated at a press conference attended by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.
Modi did not hold back as he delved into the governance issues in Congress-led states, highlighting a troubling decline in developmental progress and fiscal health. “Check any state where Congress holds power today—Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana. The developmental trajectory and fiscal health are deteriorating from bad to worse,” he said.
He went on to call out Congress for what he labeled as deceitful politics. “Their so-called guarantees lie unfulfilled, which is a terrible deceit upon the people of these states. The victims of such politics are the poor, youth, farmers, and women, who not only miss out on the benefits of these promises but also see their existing schemes diluted,” Modi added.
Urging the public to remain vigilant, the Prime Minister warned against the Congress-sponsored culture of “fake promises.” “The people of the country must be vigilant against this culture! Recently, we saw how the people of Haryana rejected their lies and opted for a government that is stable, progress-oriented, and action-driven,” he concluded, rallying support for a government committed to genuine progress over empty rhetoric.