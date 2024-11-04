BREAKING: Fighter Jet Crashes Near Agra; Pilots Safe

An Indian Air Force fighter jet crashed near Agra's Kagarol village in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. As per reports, the pilot ejected from the plane, and no casualty or injury has been reported so far.
The MiG-29 fighter jet had taken off from Adampur in Punjab. The incident occurred during a frill. The aircraft was engulfed in flames following the clash.
The pilot and the co-pilot of the jet ejected in time before the aircraft hit the ground. They were located a few metres away from the scene of the crash, as per initial reports.
A court inquiry will be ordered into the incident, defence officials were quoted by ANI as saying.