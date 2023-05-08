Rajasthan: 2 Civilians Killed As MiG-21 Jet Crashes Near Hanumangarh

A MiG-21 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Hanumangarh in Rajasthan on Monday, several reports have claimed.
According to the reports, the incident took place early today morning. PTI reported that at least two civilians were killed in the incident.
Meanwhile, news agency ANI reported that the pilot is safe, quoting official IAF sources.
As per reports, the aircraft had taken off from Suratgarh. The two deceased civilians were women, while another man was left injured in the accident.
Reports stated that the plane crashed on their house in Bahlolnagar district in Hanumangharh.
Meanwhile, rescue operations have been initiated, SP Sudhir Chaudhary informed Mint.
Further details are awaited.