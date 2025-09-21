BREAKING: Flight Bringing Zubeen Garg's Mortal Remains to Guwahati Delayed

Preparations are underway at Delhi Airport to bring back the mortal remains of beloved Assamese singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg to Guwahati. However, reports suggest that the departure of the flight was delayed due to a technical glitch. Sources also indicated that the situation at Guwahati Airport may have contributed to the delay.

Earlier in the day, scenes at Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport turned chaotic as thousands of grieving fans gathered to witness the arrival of the late singer’s final journey. The overwhelming crowd led to tense moments, forcing police to resort to a lathi charge in an attempt to control the situation and ensure public safety.

Authorities have urged fans to maintain calm and cooperate with officials as preparations continue for the singer’s final rites. With unprecedented public turnout expected, security measures are being reinforced to manage the massive gathering and facilitate a dignified farewell for Assam’s most cherished music icon.