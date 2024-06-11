"We Need Answers": Supreme Court To NTA On NEET-UG 2024 Exam Irregularities

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA) regarding petitions calling for a fresh NEET-UG 2024 examination due to allegations of paper leak.
The court emphasized that the "sanctity" of the exam had been compromised and sought clarification from the testing agency.
"It is not that simple that because you have done it is sacrosanct. Sanctity has been affected, so we need answers," a vacation bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah told NTA.
During the hearing, Justices Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah expressed concerns over the affected integrity of the exam. Advocate Mathews J Nedumpara, representing the petitioners, urged the bench to halt the counselling process.
However, the Supreme Court declined to stay the counselling process and scheduled the case for a hearing on July 8, stating, "Let the counselling start, we are not stopping the counselling."
The petitions before the apex court sought the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2024 exam due to alleged paper leaks and other irregularities, including the awarding of compensatory marks for lost time. The NTA has refuted any claims of irregularities.
NEET-UG examination, overseen by NTA, serves as the gateway for admissions into MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other related courses in both government and private institutions nationwide.