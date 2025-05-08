BREAKING: Pakistan Attacks Jammu with Missiles, Drones; India Hits Back

In a major escalation following India’s recent precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, multiple locations in Jammu came under coordinated drone and missile attacks on Thursday evening.

Advertisment

Reports indicate that at least eight missiles were launched from across the border, targeting civilian and strategic locations, including the Jammu Civil Airport, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia, Akhnoor, and surrounding areas. However, all incoming threats were successfully intercepted mid-air by India’s advanced air defence systems, including the S-400 surface-to-air missile system.

Media sources citing defence officials stated that no casualties or damage were reported. The response by Indian forces was described as swift and highly coordinated, utilising cutting-edge interception technologies to neutralise the attacks.

Additional reports also noted artillery shelling in Kupwara and Udhampur, with further strikes aimed at the Indian Air Force base in Pathankot and its adjoining areas. In response, air raid sirens were activated in several sensitive regions, including Akhnoor and Kishtwar. Blackouts were imposed in these zones as a precautionary measure.

Electricity and internet services were also temporarily suspended across Jammu city following the activation of air defence protocols.