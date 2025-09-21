BREAKING: Flight Carrying Zubeen Garg's Mortal Remains Departs From Delhi

The mortal remains of Assam’s legendary singer and music composer, Zubeen Garg, have departed from Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), Delhi, en route to his home state. The body, placed carefully in a coffin, was loaded onto a chartered plane, Air India Express (AIX) 1197, for the journey to Guwahati.

The aircraft left the Delhi Airport at 4:25 AM and is scheduled to arrive at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi (LGBI) Airport, Guwahati, at 7:05 AM, where thousands of fans and well-wishers have already gathered, awaiting the arrival of Zubeen Da’s mortal remains.

At IGI Airport, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with other dignitaries, offered a floral tribute on behalf of the people of Assam, honouring the iconic singer and music composer who left an indelible mark on the state’s cultural landscape.

Zubeen Garg’s music, spanning decades and touching millions, has made him a symbol of Assam’s artistic pride. As his mortal remains make the final journey home, the state prepares to bid farewell to one of its most cherished voices in a dignified and heartfelt tribute.