Defiant Brij Bhushan To Contest 2024 Lok Sabha Polls From Kaiserganj

Amid allegations of sexual harassment, former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday exuded confidence while announcing plans to contest the Lok Sabha polls from his parliamentary constituency Kaiserganj in east Uttar Pradesh again in 2024.
After a rally in his Lok Sabha constituency in Gonda district, the six-time MP made the assertion about the polls. The rally was held on the completion of nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.
Addressing media persons on whether he will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Gonda or Ayondhya, Brij Bhushan said, "2024 ka chunav Kaiserganj se ladoonga, ladoonga, ladoonga (I will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Kaiserganj)", repeating the word 'ladoonga' (will contest) three times.
He said that the BJP will again form a government at the Centre with a majority.
The rally was a part of the 'maha jansampark abhiyaan' (mega mass connect campaign) that had been announced by the BJP. Brij Bhushan had earlier called off his public meeting in Ayodhya on June 5 citing the ongoing police prove against him.
Meanwhile, speaking about the wrestlers' protest, he said that he was waiting for the court's verdict in the case.
The top Indian wrestlers protesting against him had on Saturday said that they would relaunch their protests if all investigations into the charges of sexual harassment leveled against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh were not completed by June 15.
He also held a road show from his residence to the public meeting venue to demonstrate his clout in the region.
Moreover, Brij Bhushan hit out the Congress over the Emergency in 1975 and the anti-Sikh riots that followed the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh body guards.
He further said that had there been a Modi-like PM in India in the 1960s and 70s, the territories grabbed by neighbours would have been freed.
Meanwhile, political experts noted that during his rally, Brij Bhushan targeted the Congress but did not attack UP's main opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) or the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). He had defected from SP to BJP in 2014.
Athar Siddiqui of the Centre for Objective Research and Development said, "It could also mean that he may want to keep his options open. One would well recall how he had praised SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for not joining the wrestlers’ protest. In politics, you work on possibilities, and this surely appears to be one if he fails to get a BJP ticket."