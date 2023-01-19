Will Make Sure Brij Bhushan Singh Resigns and Is Jailed: Vinesh Phogat

The country's ace wrestlers on Thursday doubled down on their ongoing protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) over allegations of sexual exploitation of multiple athletes over the years by the federation chief and several coaches stating that they will continue to protest until their demands are met.

"Today is the second day of our protest and we haven't got any satisfactory response from the government. We will make sure Brij Bhushan Singh resigns and is jailed. We will also file a case," wrestler Vinesh Phogat said while addressing the media at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Vinesh Phogat had previously alleged that coaches who are favourites of the WFI misbehave with women wrestlers and harass them. She also accused the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexually exploiting women athletes and calling her a 'khota sikka' after her defeat at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Singh has however denied the allegations.

The Union Sports Ministry has sought an explanation from WFI and directed it to furnish a reply within the next 72 hours on the allegations made.

Also, a meeting of the Executive Committee and the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the WFI is slated to be held on January 22 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh and its chief Singh will participate.

Olympian wrestler Bajrang Punia said today, "Five to six women wrestlers are here with us who have faced these atrocities and we have evidence to prove it."

Earlier today some of the ace wrestlers went to office of Union Sports Ministry in Shashtri Bhawan for a meeting with ministry officials. However, they remained unsatisfied.