Brij Bhushan Granted Interim Bail By Delhi Court

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Tuesday granted interim bail to the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.
Moreover, the court granted interim bail to Vinod Tomar, another accused in the case. The hearing on regular bail of Brij Bhushan and Vinod Tomar will be held on July 20.
The duo has been granted interim bail till the next date of hearing and the court also granted the two accused interim bail on a bail bond of Rs 25,000 each.
Earlier, Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar on June 15.
The case was registered based on the complaint filed by women wrestlers. The charge sheet was filed under sections 354, 354 (D), 354 (A) and 506 (1) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), according to Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava.
There were two FIRs registered against Brij Bhushan based on the complaints of the wrestlers. One case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and a cancellation report was filed in the case of a minor wrestler. The second FIR was filed on the complaints of several wrestlers.
The Delhi Police had on June 15 filed a report recommending the cancellation of the POCSO case against the WFI chief in the Patiala House Court citing a lack of evidence.
In the POCSO matter, after completion of the investigation, we have submitted a police report under section 173 Cr PC requesting for a cancellation of the case based upon statements of the complainant i.e., the father of the victim and the victim herself, added Delhi police.