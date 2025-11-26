Brijmohan Agrawal Becomes First MP to Push for ‘One Nation–One Price’ for Medicines

Raipur MP and senior BJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal has become the first Member of Parliament to formally demand a ‘One Nation–One Price’ policy for medicines in India.

During a key meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilizers in New Delhi on Monday, Agrawal presented a set of welfare-oriented recommendations aimed at strengthening India’s healthcare system and protecting patient interests. His proposals were met with serious consideration by the committee. The meeting reviewed the role, functioning, and responsibilities of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) amid concerns over rising drug costs, with senior officials from the Department of Pharmaceuticals and NPPA providing oral evidence.

Agrawal emphasized the urgent need for uniform medicine pricing across all states, pointing out that varying state-level procurement rates create confusion and inconvenience for patients.

He stated, “A centralized, nationwide purchasing system is needed. It will establish a single price for medicines across India, eliminate repeated state-level tenders, ensure consistent availability, and increase transparency.” Experts regard this proposal as a significant step toward comprehensive healthcare reform.

The MP also highlighted the dangers posed by large stocks of expired medicines in government hospitals. “Improper disposal of expired drugs leads to severe pollution of soil and water,” he warned. Agrawal called for a clear national policy mandating pharmaceutical companies to take responsibility for collecting and safely destroying expired medicines, stressing the serious public health risks of open dumping.

Agrawal further raised concern over recent incidents in Bijapur and Raipur, where patients suffered vision loss and eye damage following cataract surgeries. “If medicines are expired, the manufacturing company must be held accountable. Strict policies and accountability for expired drugs are essential. Patient safety cannot be compromised,” he said.

MP Brijmohan Agrawal’s recommendations underscore his consistent commitment to healthcare reforms and citizen welfare. His proposals are expected to play a pivotal role in creating a safer, more affordable, and transparent drug management system across India, marking a significant push toward comprehensive national healthcare reforms.