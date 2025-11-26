Janta Congress Backs Demand to Name New Assembly After Mini Mata

The Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) has extended full and unconditional support to the demand for naming the new Chhattisgarh Assembly Building after Mini Mata, the state’s first woman Member of Parliament. The demand was spearheaded by the Sarv 100gva Satnami Samaj and Gurudwara Dharma Sabha Sansad Samiti.

Amit Jogi, State President of JCC(J), praised the initiative, saying Mini Mata embodies the spirit of Chhattisgarh. “Naming the Assembly building after her would be a historic tribute to her legacy, recognizing her contributions to women empowerment, social justice, and the Satnami community,” he said.

Jogi added that the movement for this recognition is gaining momentum and urged the state government to act promptly in honoring her memory.

Several senior leaders of the party, including Jitendra Banjare, Naveen Agrawal, and Gaurav Singh, joined the gathering, reiterating their unwavering commitment to the cause.