BRO Rescues 40 Stranded Tourists Near Nathula

In as successful rescue operation, as many as forty tourists who were stranded near Nathula due to heavy rainfall were rescued by the Boarder Roads Organisation (BRO) Karmayogis.
The stranded tourists were served got meals and provided shelter in the BRO detachments by Karamyogis of Project Swastik of BRO. The BRO worked tirelessly to rescue the tourists and ensure their safety in adverse weather conditions.
According to reports, the tourists were stranded due to heavy rainfall and landslides that had blocked the road leading to Nathula. The BRO immediately swung into action and launched a rescue operation to evacuate the stranded tourists.
The BRO Karmayogis worked tirelessly to clear the debris and open the road, providing the stranded tourists with much-needed relief.
After the road was opened by project Swastik of BRO, the tourists were sent back to Gangtok safely. The BRO's selfless devotion and unwavering commitment to their duty is a hallmark of the organisation under the able guidance of their DG Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry.