Brown Sugar Worth Over Rs 2 Crore Seized In Manipur, 1 Held

In a joint operation, troopers of Assam Rifles and Manipur police recovered brown sugar worth around Rs 2.53 core in Tengnoupal district.

As per reports, the joint team intercepted a van during a routine check near Kondong Lairembi temple along NH-102 based on specific information.

Upon checking the vehicle, the team recovered 30 soap cases containing around 1.268 kg of brown sugar worth around Rs 2.53 crore in the international market.

Later, the driver of the van and the recovered drugs were handed over to the police station for further investigation.

On Sunday, illicit drugs worth Rs 6 crore were seized at Basistha in Guwahati. Four persons were arrested who were in possession of it.

The accused were identified as Calvin Klein, Mankhar Ronghang, Manik Ingti and Dhrubajyoti Bora.

According to sources, the consignment of drugs was being transported from Nagaon to Guwahati and was confiscated during a routine check today.

One of the peddlers confessed to the police that they were paid Rs 2000 to transport the drugs to the city.

