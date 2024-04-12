BRS Leader K Kavitha Remanded to CBI Custody in Delhi Excise Policy Case

A Delhi court on Friday remanded Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha to the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) until April 15 in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy Case.
Special Judge (PC Act) Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Courts issued the order, following the CBI's request for a five-day custody of Kavitha.
Kavitha, who was arrested by the central agency on Thursday after her interrogation in the case, had already been under judicial custody in a money laundering case linked to the alleged scam.
The latest custody order further complicates the legal proceedings surrounding the BRS leader, indicating intensifying scrutiny by central agency.
It may be mentioned that the Delhi Excise Policy Case has drawn attention due to its implications for governance and potential ramifications on political circles.
Kavitha's arrest and subsequent custody highlight the gravity of the allegations and the urgency of investigations into the matter.
As the case progresses, stakeholders closely monitor developments, awaiting further revelations and legal proceedings in this high-profile investigation.