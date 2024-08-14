BSF and BGB Enhance Coordination Amid Indo-Bangladesh Border Tensions

BSF officials lauded the BGB for their efforts in preventing Bangladeshi nationals from approaching the border and emphasized the need to ensure the safety of Indian citizens and minority communities within Bangladesh. Notably, on August 9, 2024, when around 1,500 Bangladeshi nationals gathered near the zero line on the Coochbehar-Lalmonirhat district border, the BGB, in collaboration with Lalmonirhat district civil authorities, successfully persuaded them to return.