BSF and BGB Enhance Coordination Amid Indo-Bangladesh Border Tensions
In response to directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), a high-level meeting was convened recently to monitor the current situation along the Indo-Bangladesh border.
The meeting, attended by members of a designated monitoring committee, was followed by prompt communication with their counterparts in Bangladesh, as per the directions of the Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF).
In the last three days, both border guarding forces, BSF and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have conducted approximately 83 flag meetings at various levels to reinforce coordination. Additionally, 241 simultaneous coordinated patrols were carried out in vulnerable areas within the Eastern Command’s Area of Responsibility (AOR).
BSF officials lauded the BGB for their efforts in preventing Bangladeshi nationals from approaching the border and emphasized the need to ensure the safety of Indian citizens and minority communities within Bangladesh. Notably, on August 9, 2024, when around 1,500 Bangladeshi nationals gathered near the zero line on the Coochbehar-Lalmonirhat district border, the BGB, in collaboration with Lalmonirhat district civil authorities, successfully persuaded them to return.
During these bilateral meetings, discussions focused on border security and mutual interests, leading to the establishment of effective channels for sharing real-time information on operational matters between the BSF and BGB. Furthermore, the BSF has conducted 232 meetings with Indian villagers residing along the international border to raise awareness of the situation in Bangladesh and to seek their cooperation in border management.
The BSF remains in active communication with the BGB at all levels and is prepared to address any unforeseen situations along the Indo-Bangladesh border.