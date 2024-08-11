Meghalaya

BSF Meghalaya Nabs 7 Bangladeshi Nationals Near International Border

The operation was carried out at a checkpoint in response to ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, prompting BSF Meghalaya to heighten security along the border with a multi-tiered domination strategy.
In a coordinated operation on August 10, 2024, Border Security Force (BSF) troops, in collaboration with Meghalaya Police, apprehended seven Bangladeshi nationals and two Indian facilitators near the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The detained individuals were handed over to the local police station for further legal action.

