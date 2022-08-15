PM Modi's Top Quotes From 76th Independence Day Speech

On the occasion of India’s 76th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolor and addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.

This year is significant as it marks the 75 years of India's Independence.

This was PM Modi’s ninth address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi’s speech –

Homage to freedom fighters - "Our country is grateful to Gandhiji, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Ramprasad Bismil, Rani Laxmi Bai, Subash Chandra Bose, and all other freedom fighters who shook the foundations of the British Empire. We salute not only those who fought for freedom, but also the architects of free India such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Ram Manohar Lohia and Sardar Vallabhai Patel, amongst the many others.”

Call for unity among languages - "Sometimes our talent is restricted by language barriers. This is an example of Imperialism. We need to be proud of every language in our country. When we are connected to our roots, then only can we fly high; and when we fly high, we will provide solutions to the entire world.”

Natural farming to give new strength to India - "There are multiple employment opportunities opened with creation of Green Jobs," he said. "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan, Jai Vigyaan, Jai Anusandhan - as we celebrate 75 years, we need to follow this mantra that was given to us by Lal Bahadur Shastri and later tweaked by Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” he added.

Nepotism and corruption – "Today the nation shows anger towards corruption, but not the corrupted. Until and unless, people have the mentality of penalizing the corrupt, the nation cannot progress at optimum pace,” he said. "Another evil we need to come together against is nepotism. We need to give opportunities to those who are talented and will work towards the progress of the nation. Talent will be the basis of a New India. To cleanse every institute of India, let's shift our mentality from 'Bhai Bhatijawad' and Parivaarwad and give an opportunity to the citizens who deserve it.”

The PM urged the youth to dedicate next 25 years of their lives for the development - "When dreams are big, the hard work is equally strenuous. We need to be inspired by the sankalp and determination of our freedom fighters who dreamt of a free India. I urge the youth to dedicate the next 25 years of their lives for the development of the nation. We will work towards even the development of the entire humanity. That is the strength of India."

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign - The nation's enthusiasm for Tiranga seen in the last three days could not have been imagined by many experts and it symbolises the nation's reawakening.

Focus on ‘Panchpran’ - "In coming years, we've to focus on 'Panchpran'- First, to move forward with bigger resolves and resolve of developed India; Second, erase all traces of servitude; Third, be proud of our legacy; Fourth, strength of unity and fifth, duties of citizens which includes the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers.

Digital India - "Today, we are seeing the Digital India initiative, startups grow in the country, and a lot of talent is coming from Tier 2 & 3 cities. We have to believe in our abilities."

He said that India's "techade" is here as the government is focusing on technologies such as 5G, semiconductor manufacturing and optical fibre cables. These technologies, PM Modi said, will bring about a revolution at the grassroots level.

Pledge to stop disrespecting women - "It's important that in speech and conduct, we do nothing that lowers the dignity of women." "I have one request to every Indian. Can we change the mentality towards our women in everyday life. Pride of Nari Shakti will play a vital role in fulfilling the dreams of India. It is important that in our speech and conduct, we do nothing that lowers the dignity of women. Respect for Women is an important pillar of India's growth. We need to support our 'Nari Shakti'.”

'India is the mother of democracy.' - "India has seen a lot of ups and downs in the last 75 years. There have been sorrows as well as achievements in these years. We faced natural calamities, wars and other problems. But unity in diversity became our guiding power.