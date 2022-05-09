National

BSF Detains 14 Bangladeshis In Tripura

They were initially thought to be Rohingyas but later they were found to be Bangladeshi nationals who crossed the border to enter India, officials said.
BSF Detains 14 Bangladeshis In Tripura
14 Bangladeshi nationals detained by BSF in Tripura | REPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

As many as 14 Bangladeshis were detained by Border Security Force (BSF) troopers at Madhupur in Tripura’s Sepahijala district on Monday along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

They were initially thought to be Rohingyas but later they were found to be Bangladeshi nationals who crossed the border to enter India, officials said.

Deputy superintendent of police in Bishalgarh, Rahul Das said, “The BSF personnel posted at the borders detained them on suspicion of being Rohingyas.”

Also Read
Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa Resigns Amid Economic Crisis

“Later, they were handed over to police for further investigation. Interrogation of the infiltrators is being done at Madhupur police station where they have confessed that they are Bangladeshi nationals,” he added.

It may be noted that most of the detained people were minors, informed Das, saying, “As per the preliminary investigation, all of them have crossed the borders in search of work. Investigation is underway.”

Also Read
Guwahati: Plantation Drive Carried Out at Two City Schools
Bangladeshi nationals
Border Security Force (BSF)

Related Stories

No stories found.