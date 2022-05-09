BSF Detains 14 Bangladeshis In Tripura

As many as 14 Bangladeshis were detained by Border Security Force (BSF) troopers at Madhupur in Tripura’s Sepahijala district on Monday along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

They were initially thought to be Rohingyas but later they were found to be Bangladeshi nationals who crossed the border to enter India, officials said.

Deputy superintendent of police in Bishalgarh, Rahul Das said, “The BSF personnel posted at the borders detained them on suspicion of being Rohingyas.”