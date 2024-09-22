BSF Foils Infiltration Bid in Jammu, Recovers Cache of Weapons
In a significant operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) thwarted an infiltration attempt along the international border in the RS Pura sector of Jammu, recovering a cache of weapons in the process.
The seized arsenal includes an AK-47 rifle, two pistols, and a variety of ammunition, including 4mm and 9mm rounds, according to a BSF press release.
The infiltration bid occurred during the wee hours of Sunday, when vigilant BSF troops detected suspicious movement near the border fence. An intruder was seen approaching the area, prompting the alert forces to take swift action to prevent the breach.
This incident follows a previous infiltration attempt on September 16, when BSF personnel successfully neutralized a Pakistani intruder in the Amritsar district of Punjab.
The intruder crossed the international boundary around 9:13 PM and attempted to approach the border near Ratankhurd village. Security forces fired upon him when he failed to halt his advance towards the border fence, leading to his elimination.
In this earlier operation, the BSF also recovered Rs 270 in Pakistani currency in various denominations, including a half-torn ten-rupee note.
The recent successes of the BSF underline their commitment to safeguarding the nation’s borders and maintaining security in the region.