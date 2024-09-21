Manipur on High Alert as Over 900 Kuki Militants Infiltrate from Myanmar

Authorities in Manipur have issued a major security alert following intelligence reports that over 900 Kuki militants have infiltrated the state from Myanmar.
These militants are reportedly well-trained in using drone-based bombs, projectiles, missiles, and jungle warfare, raising serious concerns over potential attacks.
According to reports, the militants are believed to be organized into units of 30 and scattered along the periphery, preparing to launch coordinated strikes on Meitei villages around September 28, 2024.
"Unless proven otherwise, we consider this intelligence to be 100% accurate," stated Kuldeep Singh, Security Adviser to Manipur, confirming the severity of the alert.
In response to the heightened threat, security agencies in the state have enforced strict protocols for drone usage. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been established, prohibiting the use of drones without prior permission from the authorities, Singh added.
The security concerns come on the heels of a successful joint operation by the Indian Army and Manipur Police. A large cache of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) was recovered in the hilly regions of Imphal East district, near Bongjang and Itham villages. The operation likely averted a devastating attack, reinforcing the urgency of maintaining high security vigilance.
Manipur has been grappling with ongoing ethnic tensions and violence for over a year, primarily between the majority Meitei community and the Kuki tribes, with disputes over quotas and economic benefits fueling the unrest.
As the state braces for potential militant attacks, security forces are on high alert to prevent further escalation of violence.