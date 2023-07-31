BSF Guns Down Pakistani Intruder Along International Border in J&K

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel gunned down a Pakistani intruder in Jammu and Kashmir, reports said on Monday.
The incident occurred along the international border in Arnia sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s RS Pura. As per reports, the intruder was shot dead after he ignored the repeated warnings given by the border guards. He also tried to flee after managing to cross the border fence near Jabowal border in the wee hours on Monday.
As per official sources, the intruder was neutralized at around 1:50 am.
In January this year, a Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the BSF in Gurdaspur sector along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab. The BSF team observed the suspected movement of an armed Pakistani intruder who was approaching the BSF fence from the Pakistan side. The suspected intruder was challenged and neutralized by BSF troops.
This is the first incident in 2023 where a Pakistani intruder has been killed at the border.