BSF Guwahati Seize Gold Biscuits In Cooch Behar

In a major operation aimed at curbing trans-border crimes and smuggling along the Indo-Bangladesh border, the Border Security Force (BSF) Guwahati Frontier successfully seized five gold biscuits in the Coochbehar district of West Bengal.
The operation, carried out by the vigilant troops of the 138 Battalion BSF, was launched based on credible intelligence.
According to a statement from the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the BSF Guwahati Frontier, the seized gold biscuits weighed 583.410 grams and are valued at approximately Rs 45.03 lakh.
Highlighting the ongoing challenges along the sensitive Indo-Bangladesh border, the PRO stated, "With the increasing activities of trans-border smugglers and anti-national elements, the BSF has been intensifying its operations to effectively control and secure the region."