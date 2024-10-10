BSF Meghalaya Foils Cattle & Sugar Smuggling Attempts Along Indo-Bangla Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya successfully thwarted two major smuggling attempts on October 8, 2024 in a continued crackdown on illegal activities along the Indo-Bangladesh border. Acting on specific intelligence, BSF troops rescued 35 cattle and seized a large consignment of sugar intended for smuggling into Bangladesh.
In the first operation, personnel from the 04 Bn BSF Meghalaya rescued 35 cattle tied in a jungle area near the East Khasi Hills international border. The cattle, believed to be intended for smuggling, were handed over to the local police for further investigation.
In a separate joint operation, BSF troops from the 01st Bn, in collaboration with Meghalaya police, seized more than 9,000 kilograms of sugar from an abandoned house near the South Garo Hills international border. The consignment was handed over to the Rongra police station for further action.