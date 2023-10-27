BSF Personnel Injured in Unprovoked Firing by Pakistan Troops in J&K’s Arnia

One Border Security Force (BSF) personnel sustained injuries in fresh unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers in the Arnia Sector of Jammu and Kashmir, reports emerged on Friday.
The injured jawan is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital. His condition is said to be stable now.
In the same incident, three civilians also were injured, reports said.
According to sources, the firing by Pakistani troops began at around 8 pm on Thursday in Arnia Sector. Panic gripped villages in over a dozen villages along the India-Pak international border after Pakistani Rangers opened unprovoked firing from automatic weapons and resorted to mortar shelling on the BSF posts. This prompted the BSF to retaliate in equal measure.
Reportedly, this is the first major ceasefire violation by Pakistan since ceasefire understanding in February 2021.
Meanwhile, residents of the border village in the Arnia area had to spend the night in bunkers as their houses were damaged due to the firing, reports said.