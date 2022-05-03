BSF, Pakistan Rangers Exchange Sweets On Eid At Attari Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) exchanged sweets and greetings with Pakistan Rangers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr at the Joint Check Post (JCP) Attari Border on Tuesday.
Muslims around the world celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and other leaders extended their wishes to the citizens on the occasion, reported ANI.
Ramzan is observed as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad, according to Islamic beliefs.
The ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Ramzan involves rigorous month-long fasting by Muslims.
During this month, Muslims eat Sehri, a pre dawn meal and break their fast with Iftar in the evening. They do not consume food or water throughout the day from dawn to dusk.
Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal or the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.
Delicacies including Seviyan (Vermicelli), ‘Sheerkurma’ and Biryani are prepared to celebrate among friends and relatives.