BSF, Pakistan Rangers Exchange Sweets On Eid At Attari Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) exchanged sweets and greetings with Pakistan Rangers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr at the Joint Check Post (JCP) Attari Border on Tuesday.

Muslims around the world celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and other leaders extended their wishes to the citizens on the occasion, reported ANI.

Ramzan is observed as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad, according to Islamic beliefs.