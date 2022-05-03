Prez Kovind To Embark on 4-Day Visit to Assam and Mizoram from Today

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Assam and Mizoram from May 3 to 6, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The President will address the 61st annual conference of Bodo Sahitya Sabha at Tamulpur, Assam on Wednesday, it said.

On the same day, he will also grace the valedictory function of North East Festival at Guwahati, organised by the Ministry of DoNER as a part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the statement added.

The President will also address the 16th convocation of the Mizoram University at Aizawl on Thursday.

This will be the second visit of the President to Mizoram after taking over charge as president in July 2017.

In November 2017, President Ram Nath Kovind had visited Mizoram on a two-day tour.

During his last visit to Mizoram, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the Mizoram Legislative Assembly.