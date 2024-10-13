BSF, Punjab Police Recover Made-in-China Drone in Tarn Taran

In a significant breakthrough, Border Security Force (BSF) troops, in collaboration with the Punjab Police, recovered a China-made drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, as stated in a BSF press release on Sunday.
Acting on intelligence from BSF's intelligence wing regarding the presence of a drone in the border area, a joint search operation was conducted. At approximately 2:00 PM, the search led to the successful recovery of a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from a harvested field near Wan village in Tarn Taran district.
BSF lauded the coordinated efforts, emphasizing that timely information and swift collaboration between BSF and Punjab Police resulted in the retrieval of yet another illicit drone from across the border.
This recovery follows an earlier incident on Thursday when BSF troops, based on reliable information, recovered 13 kilograms of suspected heroin concealed in a hume pipe in Tarn Taran's border area.
On the same day, in a separate operation with Tarn Taran Police, BSF troops also recovered an improvised Pakistani drone in the district.
The continuous recovery of illicit drones and narcotics highlights the effectiveness of joint operations by BSF and local authorities in securing the border and combating cross-border smuggling activities.