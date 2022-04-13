BSF Seizes 100 kg Human Hair In Meghalaya

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday seized 100 kg of human hair meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh along the international border in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills.

The BSF said that human hair is in huge demand in Bangladesh owing to the flourishing wig business there.

"We have seized 100 kg of human hair meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh from the international Border of East Khasi Hills district," a BSF spokesperson said in a statement.

Bangladesh has replaced Myanmar as a new transit hub for human hair smuggling for further shipping to China, he added.

