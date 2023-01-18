BSF Seizes Huge Consignment of Weapons Dropped by Pak Drone in Punjab

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized a huge consignment of weapons dropped by a Pakistani drone in Punjab. This was informed by the force on Wednesday.

According to reports, the consignment included four Chinese-made pistols, eight magazines and 47 live rounds. They were recovered from Uncha Takala village in Gurdaspur on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The BSF in statement said, “On the intervening foggy night of 17th/18th Jan 2023, a BSF party deployed on the outskirts of Uncha Takala village in Gurdaspur heard the humming sound of a suspected drone coming from Pakistan side. In prompt action, the BSF party fired towards the direction of the sound of the suspected drone. During firing, the party also heard the sound of something dropped in the nearby area.”

The BSF during an initial search found a packet with a wooden base frame was found lying in the farming field on the outskirts of the village.

“On opening, this packet, 4 Pistols (made in China), 8 magazines and 47 Rounds were recovered,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, a detailed search of the area is in progress.

“Vigilant BSF troops once again were able to foil nefarious design of smugglers to smuggle contrabands through drone,” the BSF added.